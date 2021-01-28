Hello there, Thursday! The hump day is officially here BUT that only means we are way closer to the weekend. And while the coronavirus lockdown has been loosened at most places, it is still important to stay protected of COVID-19. Now let's talk about social media, our favourite subject. The day is just like any other day for netizens and the beginning is marked with positivity and refreshing vibes. Social media platforms are filled with people sharing inspirational quotes, pics, images, greetings, GIFs and videos, along with the hashtag, #ThursdayThoughts, #ThursdayFeelings, #ThrowbackThursday and #ThursdayMotivation.Twitterati has some positive quotes and messages to get all the motivations you need to start the day. In addition, more tweets and viral posts are expected to go surface on social media. To know the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes shared on January 28, 2021, stay in tune with us on this viral live blog.

The viral trends of the day also include the different events the day marks. Hashtags connected to these events usually blow up throughout the day. Today January 28 marks Lala Lajpat Rai's birth anniversary, Community Manager Appreciation Day, Ganesh Jayanti & Data Privacy Day. So posts related to these events are set to go viral on the different social media platform. It is also Shruti Haasan's birthday and fans are sharing posts related to that as well.

While that is until now, we will soon update you with whats grabbing eyeballs around the internet. Meanwhile, as COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to people everywhere, it is important that you follow health norms released by your government. Follow social distancing, wear facemasks and ensure you wash your hands with soap. Also, use sanitiser, when you step outside. Keep yourselves and your family safe during the pandemic and curb the spread of coronavirus. We wish you a Happy Thursday and a great week ahead. Stay healthy and be safe.