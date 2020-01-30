Denver Officials Help Remove a Hammock From Elk's Antlers, Watch Video
30 Jan, 20:00

An elk had got a hammock stuck in its antlers. The officials had to use a tranquilizer to sedate the elk so they could remove the hammock. It was all captured on video. Watch the video here:

Dog is Going Viral For Its Permanently Grumpy Face
30 Jan, 19:13
Chico, an 11-month-old Brussels Griffon is going viral because of its grumpy face. The dog sports a frowning look because of its underbite.Check some pics below:
 
 
 
 
Parrot Can Play All Games With Ease, Watch Viral Video
30 Jan, 18:23

A video of parrot playing games at home has been shared online. The bird seems to be an expert at doing all sorts of tricks perfectly. Check the video here:

People Mock The Highest Resolution Photo of The Sun Calling it As Chikki or Popcorn
30 Jan, 17:05

The highest resolution of the sun's picture was released online but some netizens gave a rather funny interpretation to it. Many said it resembles a chikki, the jaggery sweet or caramel popcorn.Check some tweets below:

Video of Girl With Amputated Leg Running a Race is Inspiring
30 Jan, 15:44

A disabled girl, who has only leg is trying all her might to finish a running race has been captured on camera. The video is going viral and serves great inspiration. Watch the video here:

Man Tries to Save Beer Bottles During Earthquake
30 Jan, 13:32

A man in the Cayman Islands tried his best to save liquor bottles from falling during an earthquake. Although he couldn't save them from falling, people online are hailing him as a hero. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media platforms.Watch The Video Below:

Basant Panchami Wishes Trend on Twitter
30 Jan, 11:28

On Basant Panchami 2020, people have taken to Twitter wishing everyone on the festival. Basant Panchami marks the arrival of Spring in India.Check Out The Tweets Below:

Happy Vasant Panchami!

Twitterati Share #ThursdayThoughts and #ThursdayMotivation
30 Jan, 09:47

On Thursday morning, people have taken to Twitter sending everyone morning wishes. Twitterati is sharing motivational thoughts and inspirational quotes with the hashtags #ThursdayThoughts and #ThursdayMotivation.Check Out The  Tweets Here:

Yes! Everyone Has a Purpose!

Martyr's Day 2020 Marks 72nd Death Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi
30 Jan, 08:24

Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary is observed as Martyr's Day in India. On Thursday, people have taken to Twitter remembering the Father of the Nation. Twitterati is sharing the thoughts with the hashtags #MartyrsDay #MahatmaGandhi and #gandhiji.Check Out The Tweets Below:

Remembering Mahatma!

It is Thursday, which means you are not even in your mid-week blues, but desperately waiting for the final days to get over before the weekend. Thursday is also for netizens sharing some throwback moments on their social media feed. ‘Thursday Thoughts’ and ‘Thursday Motivation’ is already trending on Twitter. With the hours passing by, we expect some #ThrowbackThursday along with many other viral moments. We run this blog everyday by uploading all the pictures, clips and many more things that the internet buzz about. Watch out this space for trending topics, viral videos and funny memes that netizens are sharing on January 30, 2020.

Kobe Bryant’s death, Australia wildfires and coronavirus have gripped the internet users at the moment. There are many videos and photos associated with the natural devastation and deaths caused by the virus. Again, the fans still cannot believe NBA legend’s demise and his daughter Gianni (Gigi) who also died in the plane crash. Aside from the sad news, we are blessed to have some light-hearted moment to go viral on social media. Internet memes and GIFs are keeping the spirit of the social media alive with some going insanely viral.

What is trending at the moment on social media? What are the viral hashtags dominating the trends? Keep a check on this blog to stay updated with what is happening around the world.