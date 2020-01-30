An elk had got a hammock stuck in its antlers. The officials had to use a tranquilizer to sedate the elk so they could remove the hammock. It was all captured on video. Watch the video here:
Officials near Denver removed a hammock that was caught on a bull elk's antlers and jaw, cutting the rope to free the animal after using a tranquilizer to sedate it. https://t.co/VTWW3QYZzz pic.twitter.com/0F6gUO4rVc— ABC News (@ABC) January 30, 2020
A video of parrot playing games at home has been shared online. The bird seems to be an expert at doing all sorts of tricks perfectly. Check the video here:
this little parrot pic.twitter.com/iEX1F1cFX7— Life on Earth (@planetpng) January 30, 2020
The highest resolution of the sun's picture was released online but some netizens gave a rather funny interpretation to it. Many said it resembles a chikki, the jaggery sweet or caramel popcorn.Check some tweets below:
sir this is chikki https://t.co/Ml8FS1HI13— canon camera (@krazyfrog) January 30, 2020
This is just a microscopic image of peanut chikki. https://t.co/YKlvgdMHZ2— LOLendra Singh (@LOLendraSingh) January 30, 2020
Thought it was popcorn kernels 🍿 https://t.co/WIrqsv7DW3— Ari (@ari_needs_a_nap) January 30, 2020
A disabled girl, who has only leg is trying all her might to finish a running race has been captured on camera. The video is going viral and serves great inspiration. Watch the video here:
Impossible is just an opinion 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/K1WJMb2Y8X— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 30, 2020
A man in the Cayman Islands tried his best to save liquor bottles from falling during an earthquake. Although he couldn't save them from falling, people online are hailing him as a hero. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media platforms.Watch The Video Below:
Would-be hero caught on camera during earthquake in the Cayman Islands
pic.twitter.com/AWVymNo6pp— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 28, 2020
On Basant Panchami 2020, people have taken to Twitter wishing everyone on the festival. Basant Panchami marks the arrival of Spring in India.Check Out The Tweets Below:
Happy Vasant Panchami!
Padhega India Wishes You All a Very Happy Basant Panchami ( बसंत पंचमी )
May Goddess Saraswati bestow her blessings on you and bless you with wisdom and knowledge. #BasantPanchmi. #SaraswatiPuja ( सरस्वती पूजा ) pic.twitter.com/RcAHIATeVI— Padhega India (@piiIndia) January 30, 2020
May your life shine & dazzle with the lively colors of VasantPanchami#VasantPanchami2020 #VasantPanchami #बसंत_पंचमी pic.twitter.com/X4gvsNRWyS— Awnish Verma (@Awnishverma13) January 29, 2020
On Thursday morning, people have taken to Twitter sending everyone morning wishes. Twitterati is sharing motivational thoughts and inspirational quotes with the hashtags #ThursdayThoughts and #ThursdayMotivation.Check Out The Tweets Here:
Yes! Everyone Has a Purpose!
#GoodMorning
“We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far.” #SwamiVivekananda #ThursdayMotivation #Arunachal #Tali #KraDaadi pic.twitter.com/4jC1QltP63— Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) January 30, 2020
Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary is observed as Martyr's Day in India. On Thursday, people have taken to Twitter remembering the Father of the Nation. Twitterati is sharing the thoughts with the hashtags #MartyrsDay #MahatmaGandhi and #gandhiji.Check Out The Tweets Below:
Remembering Mahatma!
I join the nation in paying my humble tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary today.Mahatma Gandhi’s life and message of peace and non-violence are relevant for all times and find resonance in every part of the world. #MahatmaGandhi pic.twitter.com/G8SwWW4Hei— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 30, 2020
Tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi ji on his 72nd death Anniversary🙏#MahatmaGandhi pic.twitter.com/vZ8fBZ9AOh— BHARAT H MALI 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@bhmalii) January 30, 2020
It is Thursday, which means you are not even in your mid-week blues, but desperately waiting for the final days to get over before the weekend. Thursday is also for netizens sharing some throwback moments on their social media feed. ‘Thursday Thoughts’ and ‘Thursday Motivation’ is already trending on Twitter. With the hours passing by, we expect some #ThrowbackThursday along with many other viral moments. We run this blog everyday by uploading all the pictures, clips and many more things that the internet buzz about. Watch out this space for trending topics, viral videos and funny memes that netizens are sharing on January 30, 2020.
Kobe Bryant’s death, Australia wildfires and coronavirus have gripped the internet users at the moment. There are many videos and photos associated with the natural devastation and deaths caused by the virus. Again, the fans still cannot believe NBA legend’s demise and his daughter Gianni (Gigi) who also died in the plane crash. Aside from the sad news, we are blessed to have some light-hearted moment to go viral on social media. Internet memes and GIFs are keeping the spirit of the social media alive with some going insanely viral.
What is trending at the moment on social media? What are the viral hashtags dominating the trends? Keep a check on this blog to stay updated with what is happening around the world.