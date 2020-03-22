This morning, people are up with regular positivity by giving inspirational thoughts and quotes on Twitter. #SundayMotivation and #SundayThoughts are the top trends of the day.Check some tweets here: Take this time to:



- Read that book you haven't finished.

- See the movie which has been on your list.

- Cook a meal.

- Spend time with your family.

- Be grateful.

- Learn something new.



Add to the list? #SundayMotivation #StayAtHome— Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) March 22, 2020 “Sometimes, life will kick you around, but sooner or later, you realize you’re not just a survivor. You’re a warrior, and you’re stronger than anything life throws your way."

- Brooke Davis

#ShrenuParikh || #SundayMotivation || #SundayThoughts pic.twitter.com/xr3FjV6Mqd— Shrenu Squad (@ShrenuSquad) March 22, 2020 " I want your sun to reach my raindrops...

so your heat, can raise my soul upward like a cloud. "

~ Rumi



📍Pearl!#WorldWaterDay #SundayThoughts pic.twitter.com/ZwGbhPDfHa— P R E M (@_IamPrem_) March 22, 2020

The most-awaited day of the week, Sunday is here. Currently, everyone almost functioning from home, every day may seem like a holiday. In this grim situation everywhere, if you are looking for some motivation then netizens are ready with some. Sunday Thoughts and Sunday Motivation have begun trending on Twitter this morning. Other than that, we will try and keep you updated with the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day.

March 22 marks the observance of World Water Day. Especially in today's time when we are facing the crisis of global warming and the immediate emergency of Coronavirus, the role of water becomes even more important. On this day, people are likely to share images, quotes and messages highlighting the need for water conservation. So it can be among the top trends today. We will keep you updated on those. Besides, all the fun news and trends, we will try and cover here.

Social media plays a very important role during this time when the world is fighting a pandemic. There are important updates along with positive news from places, which is much needed. A lot of people are sharing fun and interesting things while they are in quarantine. So stay tuned with us as we will try and get you the best of all the trending topics, funny memes and viral videos of the day.