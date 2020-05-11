On Morning morning, people have taken to Twitter sharing new thoughts and ideas. Twitterati is posting inspirational videos and motivational quotes with the hashtags #MondayMotivation.Check Out The Tweets Below: Never bend your head...Always hold it high.

Look the world straight in the eye.#MondayMotivaton #GoodMorning pic.twitter.com/D1zh5bsR5X— Amiet R. Kashyap (@Amitraaz) May 11, 2020 Be Consistent! Consistency leads to excellence. #MondayMotivaton pic.twitter.com/kejGjkCQDo— Mohammed Omer Ali Khan (@iamOmerOfficial) May 11, 2020

Another week is here! The pandemic has taken a toll on all of us. It is not easy to wake up every day, and looking at the increasing number of coronavirus cases across the globe. But keeping hopes, that this will end soon, encourages us to get out of the bed and begin our work from home routine. And to keep all of us go ahead, social media is working it's bit. Each hour, there is something new and exciting, going viral on social media. In this blog, we bring you all the latest update from the world of social media. From trending topics and viral videos to funny memes and jokes, watch out this space to know what netizens are sharing today, May 11, 2020.

Yesterday, the world celebrated Mother’s Day 2020. Everyone celebrated at home and some observed the event virtually, as they are away from their moms because of the pandemic. Amid the stressful situation, the annual observation did go well. People posted photos on social media, how they celebrated Mother’s Day at home. In addition, there were a lot of viral moments on the internet. Social media continues to play a significant role, as people are hooked on their phones now, more than ever. Every day, there are new trends, running as viral hashtags. Some are informative; others are funny intending to spread smile among users.

So, stay in tune with us! We will keep updating this blog with all the latest updates from social media. Know what is captivating the netizens. Happy Monday!