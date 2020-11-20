It's finally Friday and people have taken to social media platforms about their weekend plans. While most of them are excited, others think they are just two days away from another week. Meanwhile, some are posting inspirational quotes and motivational thoughts using the hashtags #FridayFeeling and #FridayThoughts. Some are sending each other Good morning wishes. November 20 marks various festivals and events around the world.

Universal Children's Day falls on the day which celebrates children and their rights. It talks about the rights of children. The day marks Africa Industrialization Day 2020 which will be observed with the theme “Inclusive and sustainable industrialisation in the AfCFTA era”

It marks Transgender Day of Remembrance which is an annual observance on November 20 that honours the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence. Chhat Puja, an annual Hindu festival falls on November 20. People worship the Sun by fasting and offering prayers on the occasion. The day marks the birthdays, birth anniversaries and death anniversaries of many popular celebrities, historical figures and a lot more. It marks the birthdays of Milkha Singh, Anup Kumar, Babita Kumari, Nathan Lyon, Alzarri Joseph and Kyle Hope.

Meanwhile, as COVID-19 continues to be a threat for people across countries, it is important to maintain hygienic practices and cleanliness. Ensure you wash your hands and wear facemasks wherever you go. Maintain social distancing and encourage people to do the same. We wish you a Happy Friday and a great weekend ahead. Stay healthy and safe!