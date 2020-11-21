cIt marks International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day which is to extend support to the families or near ones of those who died by suicide. It is also to encourage survivors of the act by motivating them to live life to the fullest. This Saturday also marks National Adoption Day in the United States, which encourages people to adopt children from foster care. The day also marks World Fisheries Day and World Hello Day. National Stuffing Day and World Television Day are also celebrated on the same day.

Meanwhile, as COVID-19 continued to pose a threat to people across countries, it is important to ensure that you are safe. Do not forget to wear facemasks and wear it at all times when you are out. Wash hands at frequent intervals and maintain social distancing. We wish you a Happy Saturday and a great weekend ahead.

