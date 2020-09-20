Finally, the most loved day of the week is here. It's a great Sunday morning and social media users are excited. Many have taken to internet sharing inspirational quotes and motivational thoughts using the hashtags #SundayThoughts and #SundayMotivation. Peopl are sharing funny memes, hilarious GIFs, latest Facebook posts, tweets and GIFs. As the day progresses, we promise to keep you updated with things happening on the social media platforms. September 20 marks various festivals and events around the world. It also marks birthdays of popular celebrities across countries.

It marks Recycle Week 2020 where people encourage recycling goods for an environment friendly tomorrow. It also marks National Pepperoni Pizza Day to celebrate the loved seasoning and the people's favourite food item. It is also National Punch Day to celebrate the loved drink. It is also National Rum Punch Day to mark the alcoholic drink. It is also National Queso Day in the United States. It marks the birthdays of Mahesh Bhatt, Asia Argento. Soundarya Rajinikanth and Jhye Richardson.

Also, considering COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a threat, it is important to maintain good hygiene and we facemasks wherever we go. Also, do not step out of the house unless for a need. During these difficult times, be there for people who live alone. Reach out to them and ask there whereabouts. Let's break the chain of coronavirus and emerge victorious out of this. We wish you a Happy Sunday and a great week ahead. Stay safe and healthy!