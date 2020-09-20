A video of what seems to be like a crab smoking a cigarette has gone viral. It shows the crab holding a piece of cigarette in its claw and taking a puff. The crab can be seen then holding the cigarette butt in its claw and crawling away. The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, "Another thing to see in 2020 is A Crab Smoke Cigarette." As the video went viral, people came up with various explanations of why the crab was smoking. Many posted funny memes and hilarious comments too. Meanwhile, many were shocked at how exactly the cab knew how to smoke by holding the cigarette in the right way. Video of Orangutan Smoking Cigarette in Indonesian Zoo Goes Viral, Sparks Debate on Animal Protection.

While some Twitter users were reminded of the sign of crab on cigarette packets, others said that the puff should have been taken away from the crab. They said that people who were taking the video should not have let the crab smoke in the first place. Many were shocked to see something so worrying while some said that considering how tumultuous 2020 has been, anything at all is possible. Joking, one person wrote, "Cancer smoking cancer."

Watch The Video of Crab Smoking Cigarette Here:

🙄🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️Another thing to see in 2020 is A Crab Smoke Cigarette Source:- what's up.. Tip :- cigarette smoking is injurious to health @ParveenKaswan@susantananda3 @WWFINDIA @ pic.twitter.com/0QFtuy4CY2 — 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗵𝗿𝘂𝗸𝗵 𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗱𝗮𝗿 🐾🐅 (@natureloversrk) September 20, 2020

However, most people said that the cigarette packets that have 'Smoking causes cancer' warnings come with a picture of crab to represent cancer. Also, crab is used to showcase cancer, the sun sign. People said that the sign to represent a deadly disease as cancer was itself smoking cigarettes.

