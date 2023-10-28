Washington, October 28: A woman has sued a fertility specialist doctor, alleging that he covertly used his sperm for her artificial insemination operation 34 years ago in Washington, United States. Sharon Hayes, 67, of Hauser, Idaho, alleges she sought fertility therapy from Dr David R Claypool, an obstetrician and gynaecologist in Spokane, Washington, in 1989. According to the Associated Press, she took this decision after she and her then-husband had difficulty conceiving.

Hayes stated her choice for an anonymous donor in a case filed on Wednesday in Spokane County Superior Court. Dr Claypool, on the other hand, reportedly supplied misleading information, telling her that donor selection would be based on her selected characteristics, such as hair and eye colour. He informed the donors that they would be subjected to health and genetic checks. ‘Cosmic Sperm’ Sample Goes Missing After Rare Find, Says Award-Winning UFO Investigator.

According to the lawsuit, Dr Claypool charged $100 in cash for each of the numerous procedures, stating that the money was intended for the college or medical students who allegedly provided the sperm. It wasn't until last year that her 33-year-old daughter, Brianna Hayes, who was born as a result of this treatment, discovered her biological father's name after submitting her DNA to the genetic testing and genealogy website 23andMe.

Brianna Hayes made the unexpected revelation that she had at least 16 additional half-siblings in the area. It is unclear whether any additional women are taking legal action against Claypool. Babies Born After Being Conceived by PlayStation-Controlled Sperm-Injecting Robot.

It has undoubtedly been an identity crisis. This had been kept from me my entire life. Brianna Hayes stated in her statement, "I felt traumatised for my mom, and the fact that I'm a product of his actions is off-putting."

