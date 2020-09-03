The festival of Ganeshotsav came to an end with Anant Chaturdashi on September 1. This time the festival had an extremely different vibe to it, with not much gatherings, sounds or music during the welcome or even the visarjan of Lord Ganesha. But nevertheless, the last day when Lord Ganesha goes back be it from individual's home or from a public pandal is an emotional one for all the devotees. A video of wailing child refusing to let go off the Ganpati idol has been shared on Twitter. The little child is profusely crying and does not want to bid adieu to the Lord Ganesha murti. The feelings of the child is what all of us must have experienced in childhood when we saw the visarjan of Lord Ganesha. Ganeshotsav in 2020: From Honouring Frontline Warriors to the Pregnant Elephant Who Died in Kerala, Innovative Ganpati Idols That Beautifully Highlighted Social Issues (View Pics).

The festival of Ganeshotsav is among the favourite ones of many, from young to the elderly. Those who welcome Lord Ganpati into their homes look forward to this time of the year very eagerly. The house is decorated, people visit home for Ganesh darshan, special food items are prepared, there is a reunion of sorts for each family. The children are of course, the happiest of the lot to have Lord Ganesha into their homes. And be it for one and a half day, five days or full ten days, the parting of Lord Ganpati does leave every devotee emotional. As one grows up, we learn to deal with it, but for a child it is one of the saddest moments and this particular video shows that. Lord Ganesha Idol Found With Live Snake and White Mice Playing, Rare 'Miracle' Video During Ganeshotsav Leaves Everyone Surprised (Watch Video).

Check The Video Here:

Don't you also feel sad for the little one? Does it remind your of your younger days when you felt similar sadness about parting with Lord Ganesha? The little one is refusing to let go of the idol and seen wailing loudly. The parents try to convince to get the little one but to no avail. But as is the story, the Lord only goes back to return again.

