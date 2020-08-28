Melania Trump's expressions have always been discussed on social media whether it is via funny memes or viral videos. However, the most recent viral video captures Melania Trump's expression change as soon as she greets her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump on stage. Hinting at some tension between US First Lady and Ivanka, the clip is now amusing netizens on social media. The video from the final night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) where the US President Donald Trump formally addressed his party members and accepted the party's re-nomination. However, this time it is not Donal Trump who is getting social media attention but his wife Melania Trump greeted her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump onstage with a huge smile but within seconds made a stone-cold face. Cardi B Shares Nude Pic of Melania Trump! WAP Rapper Gives It Back to DeAnna Lorraine with a Naked Pic of the First Lady.

Ivanka Trump serves as White House adviser and as soon as she introduced her father aka Donald Trump for his acceptance speech, she was greeted by Melania Trump on her way back. While the smile looked happy, it soon turned into what looked like an eye roll. Netizens cannot keep calm ever since the video has gone viral.

Some even pointed out that the bright lime gown Melania wore by Valentino reflected her feels. The video of Melania Trump's change of expressions has garnered about 7 million views as we write this. Take a look:

Take a Look At the Reactions:

The disdain she has for Ivanka is all of us. #BeBest — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) August 28, 2020

LOL

I think this is my favourite thing of the day — Paul Syvret (@PSyvret) August 28, 2020

Umm...

She almost looks frightened. She had that same look when Putin greeted her and trump at a meeting. — Lizzy B (@iLizzyBee) August 28, 2020

Thoughts?

That is super weird but honestly I think Melania just has something with her eyes. She has trouble focusing and doesn’t have a poker face to cover it up. It is the same in her speeches. — Jonathan Vetter (@jonvetter) August 28, 2020

Recently, Cardi B shared a nude picture of Melania Trump after a former Republican Congressional candidate, DeAnna Lorraine claimed that America needs more Melanias rather than more Cardis. Cardi B wasted no time and shared a nude picture of Melania that she revealed gave her a "f***in wit some wet a** p***y " vibes.

