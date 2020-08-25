Here's a story that will interest most of you, at least the young folks. Ever happened when you or your partner have been to each other's homes while their parents are out and then somebody knocks on the door? Then the trouble of hiding before it raises more suspicions? It is a situation we have seen more commonly in serials, movies, or experienced in real lives? Now, a Twitter user has described a similar situation of inviting his girlfriend over when his parents were out. A doorbell rang and the girlfriend hid, but what happened next? It is a plot twist you wouldn't even expect. But it is too funny and going viral on social media now. Twitter Thread Comparing Emojis With Cute Dog Faces is The Most Wholesome Thing You Will See Today.

Twitter user Abhay Gupta posted a Twitter thread of 10 tweets describing what happened when he invited his girlfriend over. He starts with how there was his cousin's wedding which he could not attend because of his exams. After his family had to go away for three days, he made a plan with his girlfriend for staying over. All went well until she arrived and there was a doorbell. The guy goes to open the door to see his father's friend standing outside. What happens next? It is an unexpected twist but in line with the recent trend. A Thread of Tits Going Viral on Twitter is a Treat For Your Eyes, But 'Dirty Minds' Can't Keep Calm; Check Out These Funny Reactions.

Check The Twitter Thread Here:

I always loved to attend weddings and never wanted to miss one but this time my exams clashed with my cousin's wedding so my parents told me to stay at home alone as It's necessary for them to attend that 3 day function.(1/10) — Abhay Gupta (@Guptaajikaladka) August 23, 2020

Plan is Set!

I called my Girlfriend and told her about it. We both were so excited we planned a night stay. Riya told her parents that she will be going to her bestfriend's house for studies and stay over for that night as it was exam time she easily got permission to stay.(2/10) — Abhay Gupta (@Guptaajikaladka) August 23, 2020

All is Well

My parents left home that afternoon. Riya reached my home in the evening I welcomed her and gave her a small tour of my home. We then settled in my bedroom. As decided we started studying.(3/10) — Abhay Gupta (@Guptaajikaladka) August 23, 2020

Someone At The Door

My parents left home that afternoon. Riya reached my home in the evening I welcomed her and gave her a small tour of my home. We then settled in my bedroom. As decided we started studying.(3/10) — Abhay Gupta (@Guptaajikaladka) August 23, 2020

Now What?

My parents left home that afternoon. Riya reached my home in the evening I welcomed her and gave her a small tour of my home. We then settled in my bedroom. As decided we started studying.(3/10) — Abhay Gupta (@Guptaajikaladka) August 23, 2020

Sound From The Kitchen

As i opened the gate Mr. Bhalla entered. He came to check me out and was in hurry so he asked me that if i had any problem i can call him and after saying that he started to return towards door. Suddenly, we heard sound of utensils from kitchen.(7/10) — Abhay Gupta (@Guptaajikaladka) August 23, 2020

Relief!

As i opened the gate Mr. Bhalla entered. He came to check me out and was in hurry so he asked me that if i had any problem i can call him and after saying that he started to return towards door. Suddenly, we heard sound of utensils from kitchen.(7/10) — Abhay Gupta (@Guptaajikaladka) August 23, 2020

Okay

I looked towards kitchen and called Riya out and was shocked to see Riya coming out of my parents bedroom. I asked her where she was hiding ? She replied "In your father's cupboard" (9/10) — Abhay Gupta (@Guptaajikaladka) August 23, 2020

You'll Are Not Ready For This!

I looked towards kitchen and called Riya out and was shocked to see Riya coming out of my parents bedroom. I asked her where she was hiding ? She replied "In your father's cupboard" (9/10) — Abhay Gupta (@Guptaajikaladka) August 23, 2020

Are you annoyed yet laughing? "Rasode Me Kaun Tha?" is the question everyone is asking these days and the user gave a great background to ask it! Among the many funny memes and jokes that are going viral on Kokilaben, this thread is now going viral too and people cannot stop laughing. Check some reactions!

Waiting For Something Romantic

Wtf 😭😂😭😂 I thought kuch romantic hoga 🤣🤣 — N I S H T H A 🦋 (@Choco__barr) August 24, 2020

Or Paranormal

Damn it.. paranormal activity lag rhi thi mujhe to.. lekin ye raashi..😡😡 — Grumpy🌈 (@roooossshhiiiii) August 23, 2020

Too Funny!

This just cracked me up dude😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Zain (@FanOfSid2) August 24, 2020

You Too?

Pehli bar itna mann se Kuch padha tha maine yaaar — Aman (@Humourlessly) August 24, 2020

No one expected Kokilaben's dialogue to pop-up here. But it is too funny, the joke's on you if you have carefully read and anticipated what would happen next. The mystery here also remains, "Rasode Me Kaun Tha?"

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2020 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).