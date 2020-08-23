The world is still reeling from a lot of incidents that happened recently, while keeping the battle with the novel coronavirus on. We are in the middle of a pandemic, and as much difficult it is to adjust with this ‘new normal’ life, there are other incidents that are making the struggle harder. The start of the year 2020, Australia was raging with wildfires. And now it is California, the US state, which is still burning, destroying buildings and wildlife across the state. Many videos came up this week, that show how the many parts of the world are struggling with so many challenges, other than the pandemic itself. Amid all of these, photos and videos came up on the internet that shows thousands of maskless revellers gather for the beer festival and pool party in Wuhan—the city in China, which reported the first case of COVID-19. In this article, we will look at the viral videos of the week that stunned social media users across the world.

1. Wuhan’s Pool Party

Wuhan is what happens when a central gov act decisively to crush COVID19: whole city lockdown, hospital build in 7 days, 11 million tested, life returns to normal aft 3 month This could be you had your gov acted effectively pic.twitter.com/IuuvjKclvW — Carl Zha (@CarlZha) August 18, 2020

Thousands of people gathered for the 2020 HOHA Electronic Music Festival at a Happy Valley Wuhan waterpark. People were captured dancing without facemasks as DJs and performers played onstage. Many videos and pictures from the festival flooded on social media that appalled the netizens.

2. Bale Village in Maharashtra Creates Image of Lord Ganesha on Farmland

The youth of Bale village in Solapur (MH) started embodying the image of Ganpati Bappa in a half acre farm a month ago. Now it is complete after their hard work. ¦¦ Ganapati Bappa Morya ¦¦ 🙏❣️🙏 pic.twitter.com/9Vdy8mS5oG — Baba Albert Einsteindev (@BabaEinsteindev) August 20, 2020

India has begun the ten-day celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. While many videos and photos surfaced on the internet, show the low-key celebration this year, a clip from Solapur’s Bale village in Maharashtra was an instant hit on the internet. It shows a group of boys, who created a beautiful image of Lord Ganesha on half-acre farmland.

3. Scotch Brite Scrubber Used as Defibrillator Machine on Indian TV Show

A short scene from the Zee Bangla TV show, “Krisnakoli,” went viral on the internet. It showed, a doctor, using scotch brite bathroom scrubber as a defibrillator machine to save a life of the dying patient. Netizens could not stop laughing at the hilarious scene.

4. Lightning Strike Causing Wildfires in California

A fire tornado in California because it wouldn’t be 2020 without one pic.twitter.com/5HbJVsugVm — Natasha Del Riego (@ndelriego) August 16, 2020

After the picture of a massive lightning strike that caused wildfires in California went viral, many other videos surfaced on the internet that shows fire tornado, and also people evacuating the region.

5. ‘Rasode Me Kaun Tha’ Rap Video

A scene from popular daily soap, Saath Nibhana Saathiyaa, has now become a rap video song. The clip shows Kokila Ben interrogating Gopi Bahi about who handled the kitchen in her absence. Music producer, Yashraj Mukhate, made a rap song out of it, which has gone insanely viral.

6. Giant Panda Mei Xiang Gives Birth to Cub

🐼 A precious giant panda cub has arrived! We’re overjoyed to share that Mei Xiang gave birth at 6:35 p.m. and is caring for her newborn attentively. Positive mothering behaviors include nursing her cub and cuddling it close. 👀🎥 TUNE IN: https://t.co/99lBTV2w92. #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/x02fEYfAmx — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) August 21, 2020

The Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington welcomed a new baby panda. 22-year-old Giant panda Mei Xiang gave birth to the healthy cub, and the zoo is celebrating the arrival of its new member.

7. Wolverines Return to Mount Rainer National Park

Wolverines Return to Mount Rainier National Park After More Than 100 Years, News Release: https://t.co/qmCkTDsFAU Video of three wolverines at the end of a snowfield then running through a meadow into a forest. Credit: Travis Harris -kl pic.twitter.com/ALwJoAOmTG — MountRainierNPS (@MountRainierNPS) August 20, 2020

A family of wolverines returned to the Mount Rainer National Park in the US. Pics and videos were quick to flood the internet. According to the park, the animals were not sighted for more than 100 years.

These are the seven videos that went viral on social media. Yes, a few of them are light-hearted, but the remaining just left the netizens stunned. We only hope that we gain enough strength to fight with the current mishaps and successfully overcome the pandemic.

