Star Indian batter Virat Kohli is not in the purple patch of his career. The recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 saw the 36-year-old score a mere 190 runs in 9 innings with a batting average of 23.75. If you leave aside his single century in the Perth test match, Virat failed miserably against the Australian side. Australia cricket team kept Virat quiet with the bat by exploiting his vulnerable off-stump corridor. His slump in form eventually cost India heavily, with the visiting side losing the five-match series 1-3 to Australia. And with that, Pat Cummins-led side finally managed to claim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years. Virat Kohli has been facing the music from cricket pundits, experts and even the ICT fans. However, Indian cricket team fans are “criticising” Kohli in a hilarious manner with a Rishabh Pant twist! Yes, one of Virat Kohli-Rishabh Pant’s viral photo has become fodder for memers online. This Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant meme template will give you major elder and younger sibling vibes, and we are not complaining.

A photo of Rishabh Pant looking at Virat Kohli from the past has caught everyone’s attention. Both Delhi lads playing a test match provided such a meme-worthy expression at this viral moment. It shows a curious Pant looking at Kohli while the senior cricketer is looking straight with his arms crossed. Kohli’s no-nonsense attitude, in contrast to Pant’s nosy expressions, makes this photo so memorable. Now add to this memers’ hilarious comments, which are mostly aimed at Virat Kohli’s special ‘black water.’ According to several media reports, Virat purportedly drinks ‘black water’ that has a high level of alkaline and is reportedly priced at 3000-4000 per litre! So, memers are taking a potshot at Virat with this meme template stating that other cricketers are performing better without consuming such fancy drinks. Enjoy these Virat Kohli-Rishabh Pant funny memes because they are a laugh riot!

Black Water or Kaala Paani For Virat Kohli

Yeh Kya Baat Hui

So, This Is The Secret Of Rishabh's Big Sixes!

HAHHAHAHHAHHAHA

Sam Konstas Bhi Khel Raha Hai

I Believe In Only Jassi Bhai

Panipuri Ka Pani Supremacy

Jaisu Yaar

Yeh Try Karke Dekh Lo

HAHAHHAHHAHHA

Thalla Ke Saath Masti Nahi, Spidey

Maha Kumbh Mela Chalo Cheeku Bhaiya!

With a six-wicket loss in the fifth and final Test match in Sydney, India not only lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but also missed out on a spot in the 2025 World Test Championship final as Australia will face South Africa in the summit clash at Lord's in pursuit of their second consecutive title.

