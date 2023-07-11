The northern states of India, particularly the capital region and parts of Himachal Pradesh, have been grappling with severe rainfall and flood situations. Amidst the many scary visuals from different parts being shared online, a particularly vivid clip of a shelf cloud has been shared from Haridwar, Uttarakhand. It shows a solid line of clouds moving in a horizontal rotation, which looks straight out of a doomsday-like situation. This phenomenon is called a shelf cloud. Let us know more about it. A Shelf Cloud Rolled into Sydney as Authorities Issued a Weather Warning.

What Is Shelf Cloud?

The shelf cloud is also called the Arcus cloud. These clouds have a very characteristic appearance that looks like a horizontal wall. These clouds are a result of cold and dense being pushed by the wind into warmer air in the atmosphere. When the cold air comes downwards, it spreads around to form a powerful front akin to a wall. These are low-lying clouds that move in a horizontal rotation, giving it a powerful visual.

As the gust front moves through, it causes the warm, moist air to rise rapidly. This rising air cools and condenses, forming the shelf cloud. The shelf cloud is typically dark and menacing. These clouds, although not dangerous, are a sign of severe weather. Himachal Pradesh Rains Videos: Landslides, Flooding, Overflowing Rivers, Incessant Rainfall Unleashes Deaths and Devastation Across State.

The video was shared by a Twitter user who received it from a friend near Haridwar. The spectacular sight amassed many views and has since been shared on multiple platforms.

Check Out the Shelf Cloud Video:

Isn’t it scary yet amazing at the same time? A lot of people have called it similar to what has been portrayed in Doomsday movies. The Indian Meteorological Department has also issued a warning of heavy rains for the next three days in the state of Uttarakhand. Similar alerts for heavy rains have been issued for Western Himalayan regions, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2023 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).