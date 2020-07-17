Do you believe in the existence of gargoyles? These are strange creatures which are found mostly in an architectural form on ancient or historic monuments. They are carved in a form to throw out water from a roof and prevent the damage to the masonry walls. They have a dragon-like appearance with a long neck and looks quiet monstrous even in some structures. But do they exist in real life? A woman from Minnesota recently spotted a strange creature looking like one. The woman posted a video on Facebook and said that she spotted it following a herd of deer. What exactly was it, is not determined. But we have got you a video which has compiled the spotting of these strange creatures at various places. Fact Check: Bizarre-Looking Bird Caught Climbing Over Church in Italy? Know Truth About Fake Viral Video.

A woman named Stephanie Gibbson spotted this strange creature lurking around her home. She took out her camera and captured it but it is unclear what it could be. The video has been uploaded on YouTube with claims that it looks like a gargoyle. The video was taken on June 24 and the woman can be heard saying that it moves its ears and is staring at her. 'Loch Ness' in China? Mystery Creature Spotted in Luoyang Lake Sparks Speculations About Monster Being Similar to Nessie (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Here:

People in the comments section also could not figure out what it was, but some said it looks like Yoda! Others said it could have been a big cat. But a mention of gargoyles, we cannot help but think of other times such creatures have been caught on camera.

Flying Gargoyle Captured on Video in Nicaragua:

This video from Nicaragua went viral last year in May and spooked out everyone. It showed a strange winged creature perched upon a branch. It was a flying humanoid as some called. This video went crazy viral and still crops up sometimes.

Watch Video of Gargoyles Caught on Camera:

Some of the instances recorded mentioned in the above compilations are strangely eerie, which others seem like a work of fine digital editing skills. What do you think about these instances? The one creature in Minnesota looks far different from a gargoyle after we see these videos. What could it be?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).