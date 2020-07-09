Women wearing their wedding dresses staged a protest in Rome over the postponement of their marriage due to restrictions imposed owing to COVID-19 pandemic. Around 15 brides-to-be posed in front of the Trevi fountain wearing their wedding gowns, white parasols and matching facemasks. They also staged similar protests outside parliamentary buildings and other industries affected by the lockdown. The event organised by an Italian wedding association was dubbed the 'flashmob of the singles or unmarried ones'. Big Fat Weddings Possible Post COVID-19 Pandemic? From Smaller Events to Live-Streaming, Ways You Can Expect Marriage Ceremonies to Change After Coronavirus Crisis.

In Italy from May 18, weddings were allowed to resume, however, large gatherings have been prohibited. The women who turned up all as brides demanded that they are allowed to have a ceremony that does not have to compromise with any of their customs. They held parasols near the Trevi fountain in the Italian capital with placards. One of the placards read, "You broke our marriages." Another one can be translated to, "Give us back the freedom to celebrate, church doors closed to a wedding, a dream limited by restrictions, unrestricted marriage." Kerala-Tamil Nadu Couple Ties Knot At Chinnar Bridge Connecting Both The States; See Pics.

Brides-to-be Protest Against Marriage Restrictions in Italy:

Italian wedding association said that about 90 per cent of the ceremonies have been postponed to 2021 and around 5,00,000 workers in the sector were facing unemployment. They have also asked for tax exemptions, saying it was one of the worst-hit industries by the ongoing crisis. While religious ceremonies have resumed, people have been asked to ensure social distancing is followed other than wearing face masks and gloves. It is also compulsory for sanitisers to be placed at the entrance of churches. The hall must be sanitised at the end of every mass.

Italy which is among one of the worst affected places due to COVID-19 pandemic, has recorded at least 34,899 deaths. According to Health Ministry figures on Sunday, AP reported that around 192 cases were registered in the previous 24 hours, compared to 235 in Saturday’s tally.

