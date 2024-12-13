Wordle is a fun word puzzle game that has taken the world by storm since its release in 2021. The game’s popularity stems from its simple rules that make it easy for anyone to play it. Players have to guess the five-letter word of the day using colour-coded clues that are displayed in the boxes across six rows. The goal is to find the correct world in the fewest attempts possible. If the letter turns green, that means it is correct as well as in the right position. If the letter turns yellow, that means it is part of the answer but not in the right position. If the letter turns grey, that means it is not a part of the answer at all. On that note, let’s take a look at all the Wordle answers from December 8 to 13. Wordle Words to Help You Win: Five-Letter Starting Words for Wordle, Tips and Tricks to Make Your Word Puzzle Game Strong.

Wordle Answers From December 8 to December 13

Wordle requires strategy and careful thinking. Using words with a good mix of consonants and vowels can help you figure out the right answer faster rather than randomly guessing letters. Here are the Wordle answers from the past week. Wordle Meaning: What Is Wordle? How Do You Play It? Beginner’s Guide to Internet’s Favourite Word Game.

December 8, 2024: Hyena

December 9, 2024: Flung

December 10, 2024: Patio

December 11, 2024: Plumb

December 12, 2024: Vying

December 13, 2024: Boxer

Here’s a helpful tip. Since these words have already been used as answers, they won’t appear again. Be sure to take note of these words and avoid using them in your guesses. Instead, focus on trying new and different words.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2024 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).