It is World Mental Health Day 2020 today, October 10. Mental health plays a vital role in everyone’s life. Today, when everything around is so fast and competitive, it is natural to get lost at times, but that does not mean we cannot fight back. A healthy mental stage helps you to take advantage of your everyday ability to succeed. We all deserve a break and do not need to be so hard on ourselves every day. As we observe World Mental Health Day 2020 today, people have taken to Twitter to share some thought-provoking quotes to address mental health. This is why World Mental Health Day 2020 messages and images have taken over social media because there is no health without mental health. How to Recognise Depression? Answer These Questions to Know When to Reach out for Help!

Stigmatising the topic of mental health helps no one. Let us talk about mental health and mental illness and not let that turn into something that makes people feel ashamed or awkward. The more we stigmatise mental health, the less likely a person is to seek support services. If you ever wondered how you could help those who suffer from mental health issues, the most significant thing you could do is talk about it. Here is how people on social media are observing World Mental Health Day 2020 today by sharing positive and inspiring quotes and messages letting each other know that we all can overcome any stage, together. World Mental Health Day 2020 Date, History, Theme and Significance: Here’s What You Should Know About the Day Dedicated to Global Mental Health Education.

Check WHO's Tweet:

It's #WorldMentalHealthDay! -Close to 1 billion people have a mental disorder -Depression is a leading cause of illness & disability -1 person dies every 40 seconds from suicide -3 million people die every year due to harmful use of 🍻#MoveForMentalHealth: Let's invest! pic.twitter.com/hr74iibO7U — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 9, 2020

Happy World Mental Health Day!

hi! just wanna tell you that you are enough, you are loved, it's okay to feel sad, worried or anything, it's all okay because your feelings matter. your emotions are valid. 🌼🌻 #WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/bq0BaJ4A5a — ra🌱 (@cataloupiee) October 10, 2020

Mental Health is Important

Believe me you're not alone and never be, there always will be people who'll love and support you, and it's up to you which path to choose and what to do. Keep going through beb fighting! love ya <3#WorldMentalHealthDay Tanggal 10 Oktober ✨ pic.twitter.com/QsCTKaFNuN — pi (@piyaelah) October 10, 2020

You Are Loved and Valued!

#WorldMentalHealthDay just know you are loved and valued. i know days can be hard but one day you will find your strength and u WILL beat whatever u are feeling right now. fill your mind with positive thoughts and try to know what is best for you. you are beautiful and unique. pic.twitter.com/49QtoaV1IG — chlo ♥ | wonder (@goIdenmercy) October 9, 2020

It's Okay to be Not Okay

happy world mental health day everyone, reminder to everyone (including myself) that it’s okay to not be okay and we don’t need to be so hard on ourselves we all deserve to take a break so we don't overwork ourselves, always take the time to rest ily guys#WorldMentalHealthDay — carlo alfonso (@crlalfns) October 10, 2020

Always Love Yourself

for all my mutuals you're is the most precious people on this world, everything you do that's you and just be you, and also remember to put yourself to no #1 in your life and don't forget love yourself 💙 10.10.2020#WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/poGuKqrX1E — Aggasiie||STREAMING MISFIT (@Aggasiie) October 10, 2020

So, how are you planning to observe World Mental Health Day 2020? Before you share those meaningful quotes and participate in the process of creating mental health awareness, always remember to check on yourself too. Let us talk about it; let us learn about it and let us beat it—together!

