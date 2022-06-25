World Vitiligo Day is observed every year on June 25. This day is aimed to create awareness about vitiligo which occurs in 1-2% population worldwide. Vitiligo is the loss of colour in the skin creating a variety of patterns on the skin from the loss of pigment. The date June 25 has been selected to observe the World Vitiligo Day as a memorial to the music artist Michael Jackson who suffered from vitiligo from the early 1980s until his death. As you observe World Vitiligo Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have listed out names of 5 such artists as Michael Jackson who radiated self-love with vitiligo. Model Winnie Harlow to TV Personality Graham Norton, Celebrities With Vitiligo Who Are Inspiration to Those With the Skin Condition to Pursue Their Dreams.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Facebook)

The famous Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan who is one of the most influential actors in the history of the Indian cinema also suffers vitiligo.

Thomas Lennon

Thomas Lennon (File Image)

The Rhino 911 star suffered vitiligo on his hands, hips and face. He was born on August 9, 1970. He worked on the MTV show You Wrote It, You Watch it and later led to the self-titled series The State which was nominated for a 1995 Cabbie Ace Award for best comedy series.

Richard Hammond

Richard Hammond (File Image)

He is an English journalist, television presenter, mechanic and writer. He is known for the entertainment documentary series Brainiac: Science Abuse, the game show Total Wipeout and the nature documentary series The Planet Earth Live. The vitiligo affects his face and legs.

Holly Marie Combs

Holly Marie Combs (File Image)

Holly Marie Combs is an American actress and producer. She is known for her roles in the CBS series Picket Fences and the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars. She suffers from vitiligo in both her hands.

Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm (File Image)

Jon Hamm is also known as Jonathan Daniel Hamm is known for his role as Don Draper in the period drama television series Mad Men. He has stress-induced vitiligo which affects both his hands. He did not have this condition prior to working in the Mad Men.

Even today people have many misconceptions about vitiligo which can have significant negative social and psychological impacts on the patients. World Vitiligo Day is therefore observed to create awareness about this disorder which is not a disease.

