In a bizarre, freak incident, a 30-year-old man had to undergo an emergency surgery after his sex experiment went wrong. The man had shoved six kidney beans inside his penis intending to eject them during ejaculation. However, the kidney beans got jammed in his urethra and he needed a team of experts to remove them from his manhood! This case was mentioned in a report by medical experts headed by Margeaux Dennis at Sparrow Hospital in Michigan. Don't Play With Your Penis! Curiosity Makes Chinese Boy Shove USB Cord Into His Urethra, Ends Up In The Hospital.

Not like this was the first time, the man was performing solo 'kink' sexual act. He had earlier tried the same method but this time used more beans and they got stuck in his penis. Although the man tried removing it using tweezers, he failed. Dennis mentioned that the doctors had attempted conservative methods to remove the kidney beans with bedside intervention but were unsuccessful. The team explained that this experiment of putting objects up the penis is a kind of sexual practice known as ‘cock-stuffing’ or ‘sounding’. Teenager Who Inserted Needle Into Penis for Pleasure Unable to Pee for 3 Days! Know All About the Sexual Fetish Sounding.

Later, the man has to undergo an operative intervention with cystoscopy and urethral foreign body retrieval. However, there were no wounds and all the beans were retrieved eventually. It was further revealed that the man had inserted six kidney beans into his urethra for sexual pleasure intending to express the beans during ejaculation. Each bean was removed separately with a combination of graspers and basketing.

