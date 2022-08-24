Looks like indulging in XXX acts in public has become a thing now. One after the other couples are getting involved in XXX-tra PDA. No wonder the videos are going viral as well. Just recently, at the Oakland A's game on Sunday, a couple was reportedly having sex in the stands went viral. As of right now, authorities are looking into the incident, according to TMZ Sports. The two MLB fans were accused of fighting at some time during the Athletics' game against the Seattle Mariners at RingCentral Coliseum after a fan in another area of the stadium allegedly caught the two engaging in sex in one of the stadium's final rows. The video appears to capture the woman giving the man several seconds of oral sex and the XXX act of blowj*b has gone viral. Police are aware of the charges, according to a representative for the Oakland Police Department, and an investigation has been opened. Oral Sex Video in Public! Woman Performs Sex Act on Man at Liverpool Concert Square, Randy Couple’s XXX Video Goes Viral (NSFW Warning).

The viral video, which appeared during Oakland's 5-3 victory over Seattle, showed a person appearing to perform sex acts on another person while sitting in the top left-field bleachers. The A's barely sold 9,000 tickets that day, leaving the pair alone in the stands. Despite a terrible 45-78 season, tenacious A's fans haven't lost the comedy in the situation. In the same place where the couple had been sitting the day before, one group of viewers recorded themselves on Monday, but these people were holding banners that said, "Play balls," "Don't blow it," and "Keep your head in the game," as opposed to performing XXX sex acts. While the couple was undoubtedly in the public eye, Athletics games have been more private in recent seasons due to a decline in attendance. Oakland currently has the lowest average attendance in the majors, drawing fewer than 10,000 fans per game. Rumours that the Athletics would relocate to Las Vegas to join the NFL's Raiders have been stoked by the club's efforts to find a new home in the Bay Area and the lack of supporters.

Video of unidentified couple having XXX act at Sunday's Athletics game in Oakland:

This comes after a shocking X-rated video of a pair having XXX sex in public went aka the ‘Liverpool Concert Square’ incident. The XXX video had gone viral where a man and a woman, who is said to be an XXX OnlyFans star, were caught having sex in Concert Square. The video went viral.

