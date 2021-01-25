XXX Website MyFreeCams.com users' data leaked reportedly in exchange for bitcoin. The data of the porn watchers are reportedly being sold on a popular hacker website. This data includes personal information such as users' names and emails. According to the report, hackers may use this data for cyber-attack or blackmail users. According to a report by Cyber ​​News, the data of a porn website called MyFreeCams.com has been leaked. The leaked data contains information related to about 2 million users. According to the report, the leaked data contains information like email id, address, username and password of the users. And this information is being sold in the black market. The report states that the user database is being sold on a famous forum of hackers and bitcoin is being demanded in exchange for data. In lieu of data of 10 thousand users, 1500 dollars are being taken as bitcoins, according to reports. It has been claimed that at least 10 thousand dollars can be earned by purchasing the data of 10 thousand users. Pornhub.com has recently been banned in Thailand.

After the news of the data leak, the porn website has confirmed this and asked them to reset the password after informing the users. By looking at a sample of the stolen data, it is revealed that the username, email address, MyFreeCams.com token balance and password information are written as plain text. If you do not know, MyFreeCams.com is a popular porn website with about 70 million monthly visitors. It is ranked 27th amongst all popular websites.

It is worth noting that hackers can use stolen information in many ways. Hackers can also eliminate MyFreeCams token balance of users. Apart from this, users may receive blackmail emails, in which they may be threatened to share this information with family and friends. At the same time, email addresses can also be used for phishing and spam.

XXX website biggie, Pornhub.com faced major issues as well. Recently, credit card companies Visa and MasterCard investigated their business relationship with Pornhub and would no longer allow their cards to be used on the XXX platform. Pornhub.com, the XXX industry giant continues to be in hot water with the allegations of hosting child abuse and sex trafficking videos. However, as an act of damage control, it recently removed all videos from non-verified users following a New York Times investigation alleging child abuse and also blocked download and uplod of XXX content without verification, something that should have been done long ago. Pornhub.com announced last week that the XXX website would be limiting uploads to only verified users. The XXX porn site took down millions of videos from unverified users in an ongoing investigation. Pornhub said that the claims are untrue but are now verifying the content that's been uploaded to the XXX site. Although, Pornhub.com had taken down GirlsDoPorn.com as an official "Content Partner" and profiting from the arrangement about 40 women sued Montreal-based parent company for partnering with GirlsDoPorn.

GirlsDoPorn, an amateur XXX site was sued by 22 women earlier for fraud and deceptive practices. One of the cameraman had admitted about lying to the girls. Pornhub was noted profiting over the sex trafficking videos. So currently Pornhub.com is facing flak from the women who were deceived and coerced by GirlsDoPorn.com owner Michael Pratt into performing sex acts on film that were subsequently uploaded to Pornhub. The laws state that Porn websites such as pornhub.com, xVideos, xHamster, XNXX.com, YouPorn, HClips, NaughtyAmerica etc. must follow certain processes and scrutiny protocol when it comes protecting data trusted with them by their users.

