The Indian government may soon use artificial intelligence (AI) to detect landslides, waterlogging, and accident-prone spots on national highways (NHs). The move is expected to improve road safety and ensure better highway quality. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari shared this update while speaking at an event on Thursday. The government plans to roll out this technology in states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, where landslides and floods are more common. In areas affected by flooding, the government is also exploring different technologies to assess the stability of bridges and other structures. As per a report of Business Standard, Minister Gadkari said, "We are trying to use AI and (other emerging technologies) in detecting landslide-prone stretches, accident-prone spots, waterlogging, and black spots along the national highways."

AI To Detect National Highways Landslide and Waterlogging Soon

