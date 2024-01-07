Bengaluru-based electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy, on Saturday, January 6, unveiled its new electric scooter called "450 Apex". Notably, the Ather 450 Apex scooter is a special tenth-anniversary edition of the electric two-wheeler company's popular 450 platform. Tarun Mehta, cofounder and CEO of Ather Energy, said that the Ather 450 Apex scooter will be its "pinnacle". The Ather 450 Apex scooter has been launched at a price of Rs 1,89,000 ex-showroom in India. Sharing pictures of the latest scooter, Ather said that the 450 Apex scooter is India's only scooter that "dares to bare". Ather Launches New EV 2-Wheeler with India’s First DeepView Display and 115 km Range; Checkout Price and Specifications Inside.

Ather Unveils 450 Apex E-Scooter

1. Transparent panel Yep, this is India’s only scooter that dares to bare. (2/9) pic.twitter.com/dpex5h48wH — Ather Energy (@atherenergy) January 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)