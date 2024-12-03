Elon Musk's USD 55.8 billion Tesla pay package faced rejection once more as a US judge reportedly ruled against it. The decision came after Chancery Judge Kathaleen McCormick highlighted several issues. It follows an earlier ruling in January, where she described a particular pay package as being too high and decided to cancel it. Reports indicate that the court ruled that stockholder votes cannot be used to validate breaches of fiduciary duty, especially in conflicted situations. As Tesla failed to raise the ratification argument during the trial, it is procedurally invalid. In this case, the proxy materials used to solicit the vote were misleading, undermining the legitimacy of the vote. The court also rejected Tesla's attempt to use the stockholder vote as new evidence to overturn its earlier ruling, stating that post-trial evidence cannot be used in this manner. How To Go Live on X; Check Step-by-Step Process of Going Live on Elon Musk’s Social Platform Using Third-Party Software, Media Studio and OBS Studio.

Elon Musk’s USD 55.8 Billion Tesla Pay Package Rejected

NEWS: Chancery Judge rejects Elon Musk’s $55.8 Billion Pay Package again. Here is her justification: First, the court ruled that a stockholder vote cannot retroactively validate breaches of fiduciary duty, particularly in conflicted transactions. Second, Tesla failed to raise… pic.twitter.com/iGOG7Rax47 — X Daily News (@xDaily) December 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)