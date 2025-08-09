KTM India confirmed to launch the KTM 160 DUKE motorcycle via a teaser on social media. The KTM 160 DUKE is expected to get a 160cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine paired with up to a six-speed gearbox that could generate 19-20 hp power and 14.5 Nm torque. Alongside the upcoming KTM 160 DUKE bike, reports indicated that the company might launch the KTM RC 160 model. More details are expected to be revealed soon. KTM 160 DUKE price could be around INR 1.8 to 2 lakh. Ethanol Blending: ACKO Insurance Clarifies on Engine Failure Claim Rejection Over ‘Incorrect Fuel Usage’ As Netizens Claim Companies Denying Damage Claims for Using E20 Petrol.

KTM 160 Duke Coming Soon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KTM India - Ready To Race (@ktm_india)

