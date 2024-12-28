Seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton is in talks to acquire a stake in the KTM MotoGP team. The British racer is said to be a fan of the sport and had earlier shown interest in owning a team in MotoGP. KTM team is said to be in debt and seeking investments while the Moto-sport director Pit Beirer confirmed positive negotiations with Lewis Hamilton’s group. Hamilton is considering this move as part of his broader vision to diversify his investments and make a significant impact on the sport. Lewis Hamilton Shares Farewell Message to Mercedes After Abu Dhabi GP 2024, Says 'What started as a leap of faith turned into a historic journey'.

Lewis Hamilton in Talks for MotoGP KTM Team Takeover

🚨| KTM's motorsport director, Pit Beirer, confirms "concrete talks" and "negotiations" with Sir Lewis Hamilton's management over MotoGP team involvement : "I can only say that we've had very interesting discussions with his management. It's no secret that Lewis Hamilton is… pic.twitter.com/Q813Bbp74n — sim (@sim3744) December 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)