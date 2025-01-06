Neil deGrasse Tyson, a popular American astrophysicist, shared his vision of the future with autonomous cars. He said that in the "not too distant future", all the cars on the road would be self-driving electric vehicles. This would confine the car enthusiasts confined to car parks to drive in manually. He hinted that manual driving would become an activity just like horse riding today. Neil deGrasse Tyson represented his thoughts about the shift happening in automation and self-driving tech, hinting at traditional driving becoming an old-fashioned or recreational activity rather than necessary. Tesla Accepts Dogecoin: Elon Musk’s EV Firm Now Accept Payment in Popular Cryptocurrency DOGE for Eligible Products; Check Details.

Manual Driving to Become Like Horse-Riding in World of Self-Driving EVs, Said Neil deGrasse Tyson

Neil deGrasse Tyson says in the not-too-distant future, all cars on the road will be self-driving electric vehicles, with car enthusiasts confined to car parks to manually drive in, like horse-riders now go to the stables to ride pic.twitter.com/jxrr0qxdpu — Tsarathustra (@tsarnick) January 5, 2025

