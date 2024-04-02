Ola Cabs CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Monday, April 1, introduced Ola Solo terming it "the world's first autonomous electric scooter". While Ola Electric released a full video and a website detailing features of Ola Solo, netizens went on to claim that it is nothing but April Fools' Day prank. A section of netizens spotted a "third wheel" in the video and also pointed out terms such as JU-GURAD algorithm, VIDHRAM feature, electrosnooze quantum and LAMO 900 chip used in the video to claim that Ola Solo is April Fools' Day prank. "1:30 mei 3rd tyre edit karna bhul gaye (sic)," one person commented below Ola Solo video on YouTube. April Fools' Day Prank? Elon Musk Says Joining Disney as Chief DEI Officer, Then Takes Dig at Company While Revealing His Reason.

Ola Solo Video:

Promised you a new product and here it is! Presenting ‘Ola Solo - India's first autonomous electric scooter.’ Solo is a fully autonomous, AI enabled and traffic smart scooter. Hail a ride or drive your own Solo. We will disrupt ride hailing and local commerce! Another feat of… pic.twitter.com/QbCkvOhhZV — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 1, 2024

Ola Solo Real or April Fools Joke?

Happy April Fools Day everyone — Swapnil Nakate 🇮🇳 (@SwapnilNakate7) April 1, 2024

LMAO chip 🤣 — Rakesh Mohanty (@RakeshMty) April 1, 2024

A YouTuber also made a video explaining why the launch of Ola Solo is fake and just April Fools' Day prank. Watch the video below.

Ola Solo Real or Fake? Here's What Bhavish Aggarwal Said

Amid the debate, Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday, April 2, issued a clarification. He said: "While the video was meant to provide a laugh to people, the technology behind it is something we’ve been working on and have prototyped. It shows the kind of pioneering work our engineering teams are capable of."

Not just an April fools joke! We announced Ola Solo yesterday. It went viral and many people debated whether it’s real or an April fools joke! While the video was meant to provide a laugh to people, the technology behind it is something we’ve been working on and have… pic.twitter.com/4AUEqtPBGW — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 2, 2024

