The share price of Bajaj Housing Finance (NSE: BajajHFL) plunged by 4.54% in the early trends of December 12, ahead of the shareholder lock-in period ending. As the shareholder lock-in ends, as many as 12.5 crore shares of the company will be freed up to trade. Bajaj Housing Finance made its stock market debut in September this year after its three-day IPO saw bids worth up to INR 3 lakh crore, compared to the company planning to raise INR 6,560 crore. ITI Share Price Today, December 11: ITI Stock Price Plunges 6.41% Day After Hitting All-Time High.

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price on December 12

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price on December 12 (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

