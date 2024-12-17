Mumbai, December 17: The Indian stock market has been experiencing highs and lows as investors continue to invest amid a volatile market. On Monday, December 16, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower as investors turned cautious ahead of the US Fed interest rate decision. While the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 384.55 points to settle at 81,748.57, the NSE Nifty also lost by 100.05 points to 24,668.25. Amid all of this, Axis Direct has identified a few promising stocks for traders to invest in today, December 17.

According to Zee Business, Axis Direct has recommended stocks, including Kalyan Jewellers (NSE: Kalyan Kjil), Prestige Estates (NSE: Prestige), Oberoi Realty (NSE: Oberoi Rlty), Coromandel International (NSE: Coromandel) and Gandhi Special Tubes (NSE: Gandhi Tube), for traders who are aiming to make quick returns within 15 days. Notably, Axis Direct has selected the above five stocks for traders to invest in the next 15 days. Stocks To Buy Today, December 16: Ganesh Dongre, Sumeet Bagadia Recommend These Shares To Buy on Monday.

At the time of writing this article, Kalyan Jewellers (NSE: Kalyan Kjil) was trading at INR 761.40 and saw a gain of INR 14.30 from the previous day's closing of INR 747.10. The stock recommended stock by Axis Direct is Prestige Estates (NSE: Prestige), which was trading at INR 1,825 and saw a gain of INR 70.30 from the previous day's closing of INR 1,754. On the other hand, Oberoi Realty (NSE: Oberoi Rlty), which was trading at INR 2,252.75, saw an increase of INR 135.05 from the previous day's closing of INR 2,117.

Coromandel International (NSE: Coromandel) and Gandhi Special Tubes (NSE: Gandhi Tube) were also trading in the green on Monday. Both stocks, Coromandel International (NSE: Coromandel) and Gandhi Special Tubes (NSE: Gandhi Tube) saw gains of INR 40.10 and INR 41.40 from the previous day's closing. The report also said that the five stocks were selected for their potential to deliver faster returns within a 15-day period. PC Jeweller Share Price Today, December 16: Check PC Jeweller Stock Prices on NSE and BSE.

It must be noted that such stock recommendations are based on market trends, patterns and their potential short-term growth. It is advised to consult one's advisor before investing in any stocks.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

