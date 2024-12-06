Ganesh Infraworld Ltd made a strong debut on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on December 6, 2024, listing at INR 157.7 per share, a 90% premium over its IPO price of INR 83. The stock quickly hit the upper circuit at INR 165.55, delivering nearly 100% returns for investors. Successful bidders, with a minimum lot size of 1,600 shares, saw listing gains of INR 1.19 lakh. The robust performance reflects strong investor interest in the SME sector. Ganesh Infraworld’s IPO marks another successful entry into the market, encouraging optimism among retail investors and industry watchers. Borosil Renewables Share Price Today, December 6: Borosil Renewables Shares Surge 5.20% on NSE After Finance Ministry Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty on Glass.

Ganesh Infraworld Listed on NSE

Blockbuster Listing in Ganesh Infraworld NSE SME IPO as well ⭐ IPO Price : ₹ 83 ⭐ Listing Price : ₹ 157.70 (+90%) ⭐ Profit per lot: ₹ 1,19,520 Now locked in Day Upper Circuit Back to Back 90% Upper Circuit SME IPO Listing pic.twitter.com/RctDbt5LeO — TradeToday (@_TradeToday) December 6, 2024

Congratulations Ganesh Infraworld Limited on getting listed on NSE Emerge today! The company is a construction company offering a wide range of construction-related services. The company specializes in the construction of industrial, civil, residential, and commercial buildings,… pic.twitter.com/iRtapS8hiE — NSE India (@NSEIndia) December 6, 2024

