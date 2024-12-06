Borosil Renewables (NSE: BoroRenew) saw a significant surge in its share price, reaching a four-month high on December 6. The stock opened at INR 536.00, up by 5.20 per cent from its previous close of INR 512.05. This rise follows the Ministry of Finance’s decision to impose a provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of textured tempered glass from China and Vietnam, effective from December 4. The duty, set for six months, is seen as a positive development for Borosil Renewables, which specialises in solar glass manufacturing. Ganesh Infraworld IPO Date: Allotment To Be Out Soon, Steps To Check Status Online.

Borosil Renewables Share Price Today

Borosil Renewables Share Price on December 6 (Photo Credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)