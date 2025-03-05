Shares of Gensol Engineering Ltd (NSE: GENSOL) opened at INR 372.00 today, reflecting a significant decline of 9.99 per cent, down by INR 41.30 from its previous close of INR 413.30. This drop follows a sharp 20 per cent fall on March 4, triggered by a downgrade in its long-term and short-term bank facilities by CARE Ratings. The agency downgraded Gensol's long-term facilities worth INR 639.7 crore to CARE D from CARE BB+, citing delays in servicing term loan obligations. The revised ratings also impacted other facilities, further straining investor confidence. Coforge Share Price Today, March 5: Check Coforge Limited Stock Prices on NSE and BSE.

Gensol Engineering Dips Below INR 375 Amid Rating Cut

Gensol Engineering Shares Today on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)