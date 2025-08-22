IDBI Bank share price (NSE: IDBI) fell 2.23% to INR 95.40 on August 22 (10:02 am IST) as investors tracked updates on the lender’s divestment. Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said that qualified interested parties have nearly completed due diligence for the bank’s sale. He added that all relevant details have been shared and the process is expected to conclude by September, after which the government will move forward with the divestment plan. The update is seen as a key step in advancing one of India’s major banking privatisation moves. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, August 22, 2025: Vedanta, NTPC Green Energy and Hindustan Unilever Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

IDBI Share Price Today

