Microsoft Corp has threatened to cut off access to its internet-search data, which it licenses to rival search engines, if they do not stop using it as the basis for their own artificial intelligence chat products. The company has told at least two customers that using its Bing search index - a map of the internet that can be scanned in real time - to feed their AI chat tools violates the terms of their contract. Microsoft Says ‘Over One Million People Sign Up for Bing With ChatGPT in 48 Hours’.

Microsoft Threatens to Restrict Data

