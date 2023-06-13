On Tuesday, when the stock started more than 1% higher, the share price of MRF finally reached the anticipated Rs 1-lakh threshold. At 9.25 am, the NSE was quoting MRF shares at Rs 1,00,050. The stock, however, had already crossed the Rs. 1 lakh threshold in May, although it was in the futures market. The tyre manufacturer's stock has increased more than 45% over the past year and has recovered 81 percent from its low of Rs 55,000 in March 2020. The stock reached a high of Rs 94,500 in December 2022 but was unable to hold that level. MRF Shares Climb over 2 Pc as Q4 Net Profit Jumps Two-fold.

MRF Share Price Crosses Rs 1 Lakh Mark

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)