With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present the Union Budget 2025-26 today, the Indian stock market will remain open for a special trading session on Saturday, February 1. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have confirmed that trading will proceed according to regular market hours. Pre-market trading will begin at 9 AM, followed by the equity market session from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. In addition, commodity derivatives trading will continue until 5 PM. However, trades and fund settlements from January 31 and February 1 will be processed on Monday, February 3, due to a settlement holiday. The decision to open markets on a Saturday aligns with previous practices, allowing investors to respond quickly to key budgetary announcements. Economic Survey Tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament Pegs India’s GDP Growth at 6.3 to 6.8% for 2025–26.

Stock Market Open Today: Special Trading on Budget Day

