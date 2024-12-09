Shares of Paytm, listed under NSE: Paytm, saw a boost today, December 9, opening at INR 988.45 on the NSE, marking a 1.25 per cent increase from its previous close of INR 976.25. The uptick follows the announcement of a deal between Paytm's parent company, One97 Communications Ltd., and SoftBank. The deal involves selling a 5.4 per cent stake in Japan’s digital payments giant PayPay Corp., valued at approximately USD 280 million (INR 2,364 crore). After the news broke, Paytm’s stocks surged over 3 per cent, reflecting investor optimism about the deal. Paytm Parent Firm One97 Communications Approves Sale of Stake Valued Around INR 2,000 Crore in PayPay Corporation.

Paytm Share Price Today

Paytm Shares Rise 1.25% on NSE (Photo Credits: NSE)

