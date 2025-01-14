Quadrant Future Tek (NSE: QUADFUTURE), a developer of advanced train control and signalling systems, made a strong debut on the NSE today, January 14, 2025. The stock opened at INR 370, reflecting a premium of 27.5 per cent over the IPO issue price of INR 290. This follows a successful initial public offering (IPO), which saw overwhelming demand, with the offer subscribed 186 times. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the shares opened at INR 374, a 28.9 per cent premium over the issue price. Despite strong demand, the listing fell slightly short of market expectations. JSW Energy Share Price Today, January 14: JSW Energy Shares Jump 4.8% After Winning Bid for KSK Mahanadi Power.

Quadrant Future Tek Share Price Today

Quadrant Future Tek Makes Strong NSE Debut (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

