Shares of Sterlite Technologies Ltd (NSE: STLTECH) opened at INR 103.00 on Tuesday, June 17, and surged in early trade following a major announcement. By 9:55 AM, the stock was trading at INR 109.30, up by 9.92 points or 9.98% from the previous close of INR 99.38 on June 16. The sharp rally comes after the company revealed plans to expand its data centre portfolio to cater to increasing demand for AI-driven infrastructure. On Monday, June 16, the stock had already jumped nearly 12%, making it one of the top performers in the broader markets. Sterlite Technologies’ 52-week high stands at INR 155.05 (July 30, 2024), while its 52-week low is INR 58.86 (April 24, 2025). The data centre push has renewed investor interest in the stock. Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today, June 17: Vishal Mega Mart Stock Falls Over 5% to INR 118.12 After Promoter Plans 10% Stake Sale; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Sterlite Technologies Share Price Today:

Sterlite Technologies Shares on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

