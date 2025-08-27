Is the stock market open today, August 27, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025? Will trading take place on NSE and BSE on Wednesday? If you're looking for the answers to these questions, you have come to the right place. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) holiday list, the Indian stock market will stay shut for trading today, August 27 (Wednesday), in view of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. This means there will be no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB) on both exchanges on Wednesday. The next designated share market holiday is on October 2 because of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. Bank Holiday on August 27: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025? Here’s What RBI Calendar Says.

Will Trading Take Place on NSE and BSE Today on Account of Ganesh Chaturthi?

