Some opposition MPs, including those from Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Saturday morning as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began presenting the Union Budget 2025. The protest erupted shortly after 11 AM, with opposition members shouting slogans and demanding a discussion on the recent Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, which claimed 30 lives. The disruption led to a ruckus in the House before the opposition members exited. Despite the protest, Sitharaman continued with her Budget presentation as scheduled. Union Budget 2025: Union Cabinet Approves Budget 2025 Ahead of FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Presentation.

Opposition Walks Out as Nirmala Sitharaman Begins Budget Speech

#WATCH | #UnionBudget2025 | MPs from the opposition parties walk out of Lok Sabha as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reads her budgetary speech She began her budgetary speech amid protests by Samajwadi Party MPs including party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Source - Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/O0qcgw3BS4 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2025

#BudgetSession | Samajwadi Party demanded in Parliament that the government release the list of people who lost their lives in the Mahakumbh stampede: Samajwadi Party — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2025

