Wipro Limited's (NSE: WIPRO) share price saw significant movement today, December 3, trading at INR 290.60 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock experienced a sharp decline of 50.29%, reflecting a decrease of INR 293.95 from the previous close of INR 584.55. The intraday range showed a high of INR 296.20 and a low of INR 290.30. Market activity remained strong, with trading volumes reaching 50.32 lakh shares. Buy orders constituted 53.51% of the total trades, outpacing sell orders at 46.49%. Swiggy Share Price Today, December 3: Swiggy Shares Rise Over 9% to Touch All-Time High Ahead of Q2 FY25 Results.

Wipro Share Price Today, December 3

@hdfcsec wipro share price is showing -50% today.Please fix this pic.twitter.com/5xkFYBTSsA — Amit (@Amit53388820001) December 3, 2024

