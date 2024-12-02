India’s IT company, Wipro, has announced the issuance of bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio. The Wipro bonus shares record date is set for December 3, 2024. Shareholders will be given 1 bonus share worth INR 2 for every 1 equity share held. Wipro will also provide 1 bonus ADS for every 1 ADS that shareholders hold as of the record date. As per reports, the ex-date and record date are usually the same, making today the last opportunity for investors to purchase Wipro shares to qualify for the bonus issue. The development is expected to attract investors seeking Wipro shares. UPI Transactions Reach Record High 16.58 Billion Mark and Value of INR 23.40 Lakh Crore, Likely To Touch 25 Billion a Month in 2025.

Wipro 1:1 Bonus Share

