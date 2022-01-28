It’s a bittersweet moment for all the Bad and Crazy fans as the action-packed detective crime-thriller Korean drama inches closer to its final episode. On one hand, Bad and Crazy Episode 12 will lift the veil of secrecy over Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha-Joon’s mystery thriller. But at the same time, it draws curtains on the exciting show! While we cry our hearts out in the corner, do check iQIYI’s latest Instagram post to learn more about Bad and Crazy episode 12 release date and time. They have also shared photos of Lee Dong Wook as Ryu Soo-yeol in the red and black leather jacket that K (Wi Ha-Joon) is associated with. We also see the Tale of the Nine Tailed actor in police uniform. Bad and Crazy Episode 12: Ahead of Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha-Joon’s Final Showdown, Enjoy Fun Instagram Reels and Fan Edits (Watch Videos).

Bad and Crazy Episode 12 Release Date and Time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iQIYI 爱奇艺 (@iqiyi)

Bad And Crazy Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)