Aamir Khan, known as the perfectionist of Bollywood, is famous for undergoing major transformations for his roles, whether for films or advertisements. A new video of the actor has surfaced online, showcasing his jaw-dropping makeover as a caveman. The video, which shows Aamir dressed in a caveman’s costume and getting his face and hair done by makeup artists, has taken the internet by storm. The purpose of this transformation remains unclear. Recently, a video went viral featuring a caveman roaming the streets of Andheri, Mumbai, leaving netizens speculating if the caveman was, in fact, Aamir Khan. Check out the viral videos below: Aamir Khan CONFIRMS His Comeback With Sitaare Zameen Par, Says ‘The Shoot Has Begun’ (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan’s Transformation as a Caveman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Caveman Spotted in Andheri

To Ye Caveman Amir Khan Tha BC 😲😲 But Why ? pic.twitter.com/fRgDB6cEhr — POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrrk) January 29, 2025

