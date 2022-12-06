Abhishek Bachchan has penned the sweetest birthday wish for Navya Naveli Nanda on her born day. The actor took to social media and shared a throwback picture of him hugging a little Navya while wishing the birthday girl. Along with it, he also revealed how he and Navya love the same kind of music. Aww! What the Hell Navya Trailer: Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda Are Super Fun on Navya Naveli's Podcast (Watch Video).

Abhishek Bachchan Wishes Navya Nanda:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

