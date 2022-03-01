Adipurush now has a new release date. The Om Raut directorial which was supposed to be released in theatres on August 11, has now been postponed to January 12, 2023. The makers announced the change in the release date on the occassion of Mahashivratri 2022. The magnum opus stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh in the role of Laxman. Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan’s Lankesh Rejoices As He Wraps the Shooting of This Prabhas-Starrer (View Pics).

Adipurush Release Date:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

